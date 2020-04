April 30 (Reuters) - Andritz AG:

* EANS-NEWS: ANDRITZ GROUP: RESULTS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

* ORDER BACKLOG AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, AMOUNTED TO 7,924.6 MEUR

* Q1 SALES AT 1,510.2 MEUR INCREASED BY 1.4%

* Q1 EBITA FELL SIGNIFICANTLY COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR AND AMOUNTED TO 70.1 MEUR (-15.3% VERSUS Q1 2019: 82.8 MEUR).

* Q1 NET INCOME (WITHOUT NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS) DECLINED TO 31.5 MEUR (Q1 2019: 33.6 MEUR)

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020: GUIDANCE REMAINS SUSPENDED