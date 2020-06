June 10 (Reuters) -

* BRAZIL SOYBEAN EXPORTS ESTIMATED AT 10.8 MILLION TNS IN JUNE AND CORN EXPORTS SEEN AT 689,000 TNS, SAYS EXPORTERS ASSOCIATION ANEC

* BRAZIL SOYBEAN EXPORTS ESTIMATED AT 60.5 MILLION IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF THE YEAR AND CORN EXPORTS SEEN AT 2.4 MILLION TNS IN THE SAME PERIOD, SAYS ANEC