BRIEF-Anevia Announces Coronavirus' Potential Impact On Entreprise Business

March 25 (Reuters) - Anevia SA:

* 2019 ANNUAL RESULTS

* ON COVID-19: COMPANY WILL ENSURE THE CONTINUITY OF ITS BUSINESS OPERATIONS OVER THE PERIOD AND MAINTAIN THE HIGH QUALITY OF SERVICE EXPECTED BY ITS CLIENTS

* THE ENTERPRISE BUSINESS UNIT COULD SEE A DECLINE IN BUSINESS ACTIVITY OVER THE COMING MONTHS

* FOR 2020 WILL FOCUS ON PUSHING AHEAD WITH ITS RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EFFORTS TO ENSURE THAT ITS UNIQUE AND COMPREHENSIVE TECHNOLOGY OFFER FOR OPERATORS AND MEDIA BROADCASTERS REMAINS AHEAD OF THE GAME