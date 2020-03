March 25 (Reuters) - Anevia SA:

* FY REVENUE EUR 15.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 1.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 3.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 0.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS EUR 2.6 MILLION

* AT END-DECEMBER 2019, AVAILABLE CASH WAS €1.8M

* POTENTIAL IMPACT: SUPPLIES OF SERVERS FOR ITS ENTREPRISE BUSINESS, WHICH, ALTHOUGH SECURE UNTIL END-JUNE 2020, COULD RUN OUT IF SITUATION CONTINUES BEYOND THAT DATE