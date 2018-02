Feb 12 (Reuters) - ANF IMMOBILIER SA:

* FY RECURRING EPRA EBITDA EUR ‍​28.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 37.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍PROPOSED DIVIDEND IS EUR 0.80 PER SHARE IN CASH​

* ‍IN 2017, ANF IMMOBILIER‘S GROSS RENTAL INCOME UNDER IFRS AMOUNTED TO EUR 46.6 MILLION​

* EPRA NNNAV AT END-DEC AT EUR 397 VERSUS EUR 494 YEAR AGO‍​

* NET LOSS AFTER MINORITY INTERESTS, UNDER IFRS, OF EUR 96.1 MILLION

* NET LOSS AFTER MINORITY INTERESTS, UNDER IFRS, OF EUR 96.1 MILLION