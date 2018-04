April 27 (Reuters) - ANF IMMOBILIER SA:

* GROSS RENTAL INCOME ON A LIKE-FOR-LIKE BASIS UP +2% IN Q1 2018

* ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS UNDER IFRS, ANF IMMOBILIER’S GROSS RENTAL INCOME AMOUNTED TO €8.0 MILLION IN Q1

* EUR 200 MILLION WORTH PROJECTS ARE UNDER DEVELOPMENT (INCLUDING ASSETS ACQUIRED OFF-PLAN), OR €132 MILLION GROUP SHARE BY 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)