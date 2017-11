Nov 10 (Reuters) - Anf Immobilier Sa

* Q3 IFRS GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍​36.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 38.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* ‍SLIGHT DECLINE OF 1% IN RENTAL INCOME, GROUP SHARE IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017​

* CONFIRMS ITS OBJECTIVE FOR 2017 OF STABLE EPRA EARNINGS, ADJUSTED AND GROUP SHARE