March 25 (Reuters) - Angel Seafood Holdings Ltd:

* WITHDRAWS FY20 GUIDANCE

* TO DATE, THERE HAS BEEN NO IMPACT ON ANGEL’S FARMING OPERATIONS, WITH ALL OPERATIONS ON THE EYRE PENINSULA CONTINUING

* TO WITHDRAW ITS SALES GUIDANCE FOR FY20DUE TO UNCERTAINTIES AROUND COVID-19 & ONGOING GOVERNMENT REACTIONS

* AS A PRIMARY PRODUCER, ANGEL WOULD BE CONSIDERED AS AN ‘ESSENTIAL SERVICE’

* DOES NOT EXPECT ITS FARMING OPERATIONS TO BE IMPACTED FROM ANY CURRENT GOVERNMENT DIRECTIVES