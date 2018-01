Jan 4 (Reuters) - AngioDynamics Inc:

* ANGIODYNAMICS REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* Q2 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MILLION TO $350 MILLION

* Q2 SALES $86.7 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $88.4 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.16 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.64 TO $0.68 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* FOR 2018, COMPANY IS REDUCING ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED NET SALES AND FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE

* CO NOW EXPECTS ITS FISCAL YEAR 2018 NET SALES IN RANGE OF $345 TO $350 MILLION