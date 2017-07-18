FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2017 / 10:09 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-AngioDynamics reports Q4 loss per share $0.30

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Angiodynamics Inc

* Reports FY 2017 GAAP EPS of $0.19; adjusted EPS of $0.73, up 22% compared to FY2016​

* Angiodynamics reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and full-year results

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.19 excluding items

* Q4 loss per share $0.30

* Q4 sales $86.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $90.7 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Angiodynamics inc says issued its fy2018 financial guidance affirming a net sales range of $352 to $359 million

* Sees fy 2018 adjusted earnings per share $0.64 to $0.68

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $0.68, revenue view $357.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

