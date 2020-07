July 8 (Reuters) - Angion Biomedica:

* ANGION INITIATES PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ANG-3777 IN PATIENTS WITH ACUTE LUNG INJURY ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 PNEUMONIA

* ANGION BIOMEDICA- INITIATED IN BRAZIL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ANG-3777 IN PATIENTS WITH ACUTE LUNG INJURY ASSOCIATED WITH COVID-19 PNEUMONIA

* ANGION SAYS CONDUCTING PHASE 3 REGISTRATION TRIAL OF ANG-3777 TO IMPROVE KIDNEY FUNCTION, REDUCE SEVERITY OF TRANSPLANT-ASSOCIATED ACUTE KIDNEY INJURY Source text for Eikon: