Feb 11 (Reuters) - Angle PLC:

* ANGLE PLC - EDITH COWAN UNIVERSITY IN PERTH PUBLISHED RESULTS OF RESEARCH INTO USE OF ANGLE’S PARSORTIX SYSTEM WITH MELANOMA PATIENTS

* ANGLE PLC - STUDY DEMONSTRATES POTENTIAL FOR PARSORTIX IN MELANOMA PROGNOSTICATION AND TREATMENT RESPONSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: