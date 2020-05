May 12 (Reuters) - Angling Direct PLC:

* BOARD REITERATES EXPECTATION THAT GROUP WILL REPORT FY TURNOVER OF £53.1 MILLION

* BOARD ALSO REITERATES EXPECTATION THAT GROUP WILL REPORT FY PRE IFRS 16 EBITDA LOSS OF NO MORE THAN £0.5 MILLION

* BOARD HAS DECIDED TO POSTPONE RELEASE OF FY20 RESULTS

* E-COMMERCE CHANNEL AND DISTRIBUTION CENTRE REMAIN FULLY OPERATIONAL