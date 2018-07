July 23 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum Ltd:

* ACQUIRES GLENCORE’S 39% INTEREST IN MOTOTOLO JOINT VENTURE

* CONSIDERATION FOR TRANSACTION COMPRISES AN UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT, WHICH AT 30 JUNE 2018 IS ESTIMATED TO BE R0.8 BILLION

* CONSIDERATION FOR DEAL IS ON A CASH FREE BASIS

* WHILE ADDITIONAL CONSIDERATION IS NOT YET DETERMINABLE IT IS ESTIMATED TO BE C.R1 BILLION BASED ON CURRENT SPOT PRICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: