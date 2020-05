BRIEF-Anglo American Platinum Says Ramping Up ACP Plant To Restart Refined PGM Production

May 5 (Reuters) - Anglo American Platinum Ltd:

* ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM RAMPS UP ACP PLANT TO RESTART REFINED PGM PRODUCTION

* COMPLETED REPAIR OF ANGLO CONVERTER PLANT (ACP) PHASE B UNIT

* ACP, FULL DOWNSTREAM PROCESSING OPS COMPLETING SAFE RAMP- UP AND EXPECT TO BE FULLY OPERATIONAL FROM 12 MAY 2020

* ESTIMATED FINAL COST OF REPAIRS FOR ACP PHASE B IS C.R150 MLN, IN LINE WITH LOWER END OF GUIDANCE PROVIDED

* ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM RETAINS ITS CURRENT GUIDANCE

* REPAIR WORK ON ACP PHASE A UNIT CONTINUES AND IS PROGRESSING IN LINE WITH PROJECT PLAN

* WITH MINING ACTIVITY RESUMING TO VARYING DEGREES CO NOW ABLE TO BEGIN PROCESSING CONCENTRATE, RELEASING METAL FROM PIPELINE