FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Anglo American raises FY Kumba iron ore production guidance
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
World
Facing risk of disease, Sierra Leone buries mudslide dead
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 6:25 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Anglo American raises FY Kumba iron ore production guidance

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Anglo American Plc

* Says full year copper production guidance remains unchanged at 570,000 - 600,000 tonnes

* HY copper production volumes of 283,400 tonnes versus 291,000 tonnes

* HY total platinum production of ‍​1.19 million ounces versus. 1.15 million ounces

* Increased FY production guidance for Kumba iron ore and are on track to deliver full year guidance across rest of products

* Q2 rough diamond production increased by 36 pct to 8.7 million carats in line with higher production forecast for 2017

* Says FY platinum ‍production guidance (metal in concentrate) remains unchanged at 2.35 - 2.40 million ounces​

* In De Beers, full year production guidance remains unchanged at 31-33 million carats

* Says copper sales volumes in H1 2017 were impacted by temporary port closures in Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.