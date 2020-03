March 30 (Reuters) - Anglo American PLC:

* JSE: AGL - ANGLO AMERICAN UPDATE ON DE BEERS’ THIRD ROUGH DIAMOND SALES CYCLE OF 2020

* ANGLO AMERICAN - DE BEERS TO NOT HOLD THIRD SIGHT OF 2020 DUE TO HEALTH RESTRICTIONS ON MOVEMENT IN BOTSWANA, SOUTH AFRICA AND INDIA

* ANGLO AMERICAN - IS ENABLING SIGHTHOLDERS TO DEFER 100% OF THEIR SIGHT 3 ALLOCATIONS TO LATER IN YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: