April 20 (Reuters) - Anglo American PLC:

* ANGLO AMERICAN - EMPLOYEES, BOARD DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE TEAM CONTRIBUTE TO GLOBAL COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORTS

* ANGLO AMERICAN - BOARD DIRECTORS AND GROUP MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE MEMBERS HAVE AGREED TO DONATE 30% OF THEIR FEES OR SALARIES FOR THREE MONTHS Source text : bit.ly/2RUaUsV Further company coverage: