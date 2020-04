BRIEF-Anglo American Says Group Had Liquidity Of $14.5 Bln At End Of March

April 23 (Reuters) - Anglo American PLC:

* ANGLO AMERICAN - OPERATING COST REDUCTIONS OF AT LEAST $0.5 BILLION AND AN APPROXIMATELY $1.0 BILLION REDUCTION TO OUR 2020 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE

* ANGLO AMERICAN - UNCERTAINTY ARE LIKELY TO RESULT IN DELAYS TO BOTH PROJECT APPROVALS AND COMMISSIONING OF CERTAIN IN-PROGRESS PROJECTS

* ANGLO AMERICAN - DECIDED TO SUSPEND NON-CRITICAL WORKS FOR UP TO THREE MONTHS IN PERU, QUELLAVECO COPPER PROJECT

* ANGLO AMERICAN - GROUP HAD LIQUIDITY OF $14.5 BILLION AT END OF MARCH, WITH MORE THAN $6 BILLION OF CASH Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: