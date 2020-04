April 20 (Reuters) - Anglo American PLC:

* ANGLO AMERICAN - KUMBA IRON ORE BOARD AND EXECUTIVE TEAM CONTRIBUTE TO COVID-19 RELIEF EFFORTS

* ANGLO AMERICAN- KUMBA BOARD TO DONATE EQUIVALENT OF A THIRD OF PERSONAL DIRECTORS’ FEES OR SALARIES FOR NEXT QUARTER TOWARDS COVID-19 RELIEF INITIATIVES

* ANGLO AMERICAN - KUMBA EXECUTIVE TEAM HAS SELECTED TO CONTRIBUTE TO EMPLOYEE MATCHING SCHEME SUPPORTED BY ANGLO AMERICAN FOUNDATION.