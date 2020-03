BRIEF-Anglo Asian Mining Maintains FY20 Production Outlook

March 26 (Reuters) - Anglo Asian Mining PLC:

* CURRENTLY UNABLE TO SHIP GOLD DORÉ TO ITS REFINERS IN SWITZERLAND DUE TO CESSATION OF AIR FLIGHTS

* REFINERS HAVE ALSO TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED OPERATIONS ON INSTRUCTION OF SWISS GOVERNMENT

* GOLD DORÉ PRODUCTION THROUGH TO EARLY MARCH HAS BEEN SHIPPED AND SALE PROCEEDS RECEIVED

* LOOKING AT OTHER LOGISTICAL, REFINING AND SALE OPTIONS FOR GOLD DORÉ SHOULD SUSPENSION BE PROLONGED

* MAINTAINS ITS PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020 OF BETWEEN 75,000 TO 80,000 GOLD EQUIVALENT OUNCES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: