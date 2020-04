BRIEF-Anglo-Eastern Plantations Says Own Production Of FFB Was Up 3% In Three Months To March 31

April 17 (Reuters) - Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC:

* ANGLO-EASTERN PLANT - TRADING STATEMENT

* ANGLO-EASTERN PLANTATIONS- FOR FIRST THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH, OWN PRODUCTION OF FRESH FRUIT BUNCHES WAS 246,600MT, UP 3%

* ANGLO-EASTERN PLANTATIONS PLC - GROUP’S NEW PLANTING FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 TOTALLED 548 HECTARES

* ANGLO-EASTERN PLANTATIONS PLC - CONCERN OVER PALM BIODIESEL PROGRAM IN INDONESIA AS IT LOSES ITS APPEAL IN VIEW OF SUBDUED CRUDE OIL PRICES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: