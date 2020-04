April 27 (Reuters) - Anglo Pacific Group PLC:

* ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP - Q1 2020 TRADING UPDATE

* ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC - Q1 YEAR-ON-YEAR PORTFOLIO CONTRIBUTION DOWN 28%

* ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC - SEEN TWO INSTANCES OF COVID-19 RELATED DISRUPTION TO UNDERLYING MINING OPERATIONS FROM WHICH OUR REVENUE IS DERIVED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: