BRIEF-Anglo Pacific Recommends 32% Increase In 2019 Final Dividend To 4.125P

April 7 (Reuters) - Anglo Pacific Group PLC:

* ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC - FY 21% INCREASE IN OPERATING PROFIT TO £44.8M (2018: £37.1M)

* ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC - RECOMMENDED 32% INCREASE IN FINAL DIVIDEND FOR 2019 TO 4.125P, WHICH IS IN LINE WITH PREVIOUS GUIDANCE

* ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC - FURTHER VOLUME GROWTH EXPECTED FROM PORTFOLIO IN 2020 SUBJECT TO ANY IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* ANGLO PACIFIC GROUP PLC - RECORD £55.7M IN ROYALTY RELATED REVENUE IN FY, AN INCREASE OF 21% ON PREVIOUS RECORD OF £46.1M EARNED IN 2018