BRIEF-AngloGold Ashanti Qtrly Profit Before Tax Rises About Three Fold

June 5 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti Ltd:

* ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI - PRODUCTION OF 716,000OZ IN Q1 2020

* ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI - QTRLY PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION UP 182% TO $231M IN Q1 2020

* ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI - QTRLY LIQUIDITY OF $2BN AT 31 MARCH 2020

* ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI - SETTLED $700M PRINCIPAL AND FINAL COUPON ON 10-YEAR BOND DUE 2020 AND SECURED $1BN STANDBY FACILITY IN APRIL

* ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI - ALL MINES NOW OPERATING NORMALLY, OTHER THAN MPONENG MINE WHICH IS OPERATING AT 50% CAPACITY

* ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI - ADJUSTED NET DEBT DOWN 10% YEAR-ON-YEAR FROM $1.78BN IN Q1 2019 TO $1.6BN IN Q1 2020

* ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI - SALE PROCESSES FOR SOUTH AFRICAN PORTFOLIO & SADIOLA MAKING STEADY PROGRESS; DECISION TAKEN TO RETAIN CERRO VANGUARDIA