May 11 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti Ltd:

* JSE: ANG - MARKET UPDATE REPORT FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD - SALE PROCESSES FOR SA PORTFOLIO AND SADIOLA MAKING STEADY PROGRESS

* ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD - QTRLY GOLD PRODUCTION OF 716,000OZ

* ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD - QTRLY ADJUSTED EBITDA $473M

* ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD - LIQUIDITY OF $2BN AT 31 MARCH 2020