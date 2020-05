May 25 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti Ltd:

* ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES FURTHER UPDATE ON COVID-19 CASES AT MPONENG MINE

* OPERATIONS AT MPONENG MINE CONTINUE TO BE VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED

* COVID-19 TESTING AT MPONENG MINE NOW COMPLETE, WITH 651 TESTS COMPLETED & PROCESSED,YIELDING 196 POSITIVE CASES