BRIEF-Anglogold Ashanti Says Production From Mponeng Underground Operation Remains Suspended

April 15 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti Ltd:

* JSE: ANG - ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES AN UPDATE ON RESTART OF CERTAIN OPERATIONS

* ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI LTD - CERRO VANGUARDIA, SUCCESSFULLY RESTARTED MILLING OPERATIONS ON 6 APRIL 2020

* ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI - PRODUCTION FROM MPONENG UNDERGROUND OPERATION REMAINS SUSPENDED DURING LOCKDOWN, CURRENTLY EXPECTED TO CONTINUE TO 30 APRIL

* ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI - GRANTED PERMISSION BY DEPARTMENT OF MINERAL RESOURCES & ENERGY FOR LIMITED RESTART OF SURFACE OPERATIONS IN SOUTH AFRICA

* ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI - SURFACE OPERATIONS IN SOUTH AFRICA HAVE NOW RECOMMENCED OPERATION ON LIMITED BASIS