BRIEF-Anglogold Ashanti Updates On Status Of South African Assets

March 24 (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti Ltd:

* ANGLOGOLD ASHANTI PROVIDES UPDATE ON STATUS OF SOUTH AFRICAN ASSETS

* WILL TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION FROM ITS SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS FOR THREE WEEKS AS OF MIDNIGHT ON 26 MARCH 2020

* PLANS WILL BE DEVELOPED TO HELP SAFELY REGAIN PRODUCTION DELAYED BY THIS SHUTDOWN, WHERE POSSIBLE

* SOUTH AFRICAN OPERATIONS INCLUDE MPONENG MINE, MINE WASTE SOLUTIONS AND SURFACE ROCK-DUMP PROCESSING OPERATIONS

* CO, HARMONY GOLD MINING REMAIN COMMITTED TO TRANSACTION

