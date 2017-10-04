FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Angry Birds maker Rovio publishes largest shareholders after IPO
#Software
October 4, 2017 / 12:45 PM / 16 days ago

BRIEF-Angry Birds maker Rovio publishes largest shareholders after IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Rovio Entertainment Oyj

* announces 10 largest shareholders after the completion of the initial public offering

* Kaj Hed, the uncle of Rovio’s co-founder Niklas Hed, owns 36.6 pct of the shares through his company Trema International Holdings B.V, down from 68.5 pct before the IPO

* Pension fund Varma has 2.7 pct, Niklas Hed 2.6 pct, Accel Partners 1.9 pct via Silavano Investments, Peter Versterbacka 1.9 pct, followed by other Finnish pension funds and mutual funds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)

