April 4 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc:

* ANGUS RUSSELL TO SUCCEED MELVIN BOOTH AS MALLINCKRODT CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD IN MAY 2018

* SAYS DIANE GULYAS TO RETIRE FROM THE BOARD

* DIRECTOR DIANE GULYAS ALSO TO RETIRE FROM BOARD IN MAY 2018