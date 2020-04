April 3 (Reuters) - ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV NV:

* POSTPONEMENT OF UNWIND OF CURRENT SAB ZENZELE B-BBEE OWNERSHIP TRANSACTION

* UNWIND OF EXISTING EMPOWERMENT TRANSACTION, SHAREHOLDER VOTE IN RESPECT OF SAB ZENZELE SCHEME AND IMPLEMENTATION OF NEW EMPOWERMENT TRANSACTION HAVE BEEN POSTPONED BY UP TO 1 YEAR (I.E. PRIOR TO 31 MARCH 2021) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)