BRIEF-Anheuser Busch Inbev Q2 normalized ebitda misses Reuters poll

July 27 (Reuters) - ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA:

* Q2 NORMALIZED EBITDA $‍​5.35 BILLION VERSUS $5.40 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 NORMALIZED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS $1.87‍​ BILLION

* Q2 REVENUE $14.18‍​ BILLION VERSUS $14.25 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q2 TOTAL VOLUMES ‍​157.7 MILLION HLS VERSUS 154 MILLION HLS IN REUTERS POLL

* COMBINATION WITH SAB IS PROGRESSING WELL, WITH SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS OF 335 MILLION USD CAPTURED DURING 2Q17‍​

* Expect to Accelerate Total Revenue Growth in fy17

* EFFECTIVE TAX RATE: WE ARE AMENDING OUR FY17 GUIDANCE FROM THE RANGE OF 24% TO 26% TO THE RANGE OF 22% TO 24%

* NET FINANCE COSTS: WE EXPECT THE AVERAGE RATE OF INTEREST ON NET DEBT IN FY17 TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3.5% TO 4.0%

* IN MEXICO: EBITDA GREW BY 4.6% IN MEXICO IN 2Q17, WITH MARGIN COMPRESSION OF 242 BPS TO 43.2%.‍​

* IN CHINA: IN HY17, REVENUE GREW 9.1% WITH REVENUE PER HL UP 6.2% AND VOLUME GROWTH OF 2.7%‍​

* IN BRAZIL: TOTAL REVENUE DECLINED BY 3.8% IN 2Q17 AND BY 1.6% IN HY17‍​

* Expects to Accelerate Total Revenue Growth in fy17

* "2017 HAS BEEN OFF TO A GOOD START AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO PUSH OURSELVES TO DELIVER GOOD RESULTS THROUGHOUT THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR" Source text: bit.ly/2uE50PT Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom:)