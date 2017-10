BRIEF-Anheuser Busch Inbev Q3 total volumes miss Reuters poll

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa

* Q3 NORTH AMERICA TOTAL VOLUMES 30.1‍​ MILLION HLS VERSUS 31.9 MILLION HLS YEAR AGO

* Q3 NORMALIZED PROFIT ATTRIB. TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF AB INBEV $‍​ 2.58 BILLION VERSUS $2.50 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 LATIN AMERICA WEST TOTAL VOLUMES 28.0‍​ MILLION HLS VERSUS 27.2 MILLION HLS YEAR AGO

* Q3 LATIN AMERICA NORTH TOTAL VOLUMES ‍​27.9 MILLION HLS VERSUS 28.9 MILLION HLS YEAR AGO

* Q3 REVENUE OF $14.74‍​ BILLION VERSUS $14.95 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 LATIN AMERICA SOUTH TOTAL VOLUMES 7.8‍​ MILLION HLS VERSUS 7.5 MILLION HLS YEAR AGO

* Q3 ASIA PACIFIC TOTAL VOLUMES VOLUME ‍​31.0 MILLION HLS VERSUS 31.1 MILLION HLS YEAR AGO

* Q3 NORMALIZED EBITDA OF $‍​ 5.73 BILLION VERSUS $5.66 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q3 TOTAL VOLUMES 161.0‍​ MILLION HLS VERSUS 163 MILLION HLS IN REUTERS POLL

* BOARD HAS APPROVED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.60 EUR PER SHARE FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2017‍​

* Q3 EMEA TOTAL VOLUMES ‍​35.8 MILLION HLS VERSUS 35.9 MILLION HLS YEAR AGO

* UPDATING $2.8 BILLION SYNERGY AND COST SAVINGS EXPECTATION TO $3.2 BILLION ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS AS OF AUG 2016‍​

* EXPECT TO ACCELERATE TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH IN FY17

* EXPECT COST OF SALES PER HL TO INCREASE BY LOW SINGLE DIGITS ON A CONSTANT GEOGRAPHIC BASIS

* EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF APPROXIMATELY 3.7 BILLION USD IN FY17.‍​

* CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST‍​