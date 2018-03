BRIEF--Anheuser Busch Inbev Q4 Normalized Ebitda 6.19 Billion Dollars

March 1 (Reuters) - ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA:

* Q4 EMEA REVENUE USD 2.32 BILLION VERSUS USD 2.36 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* REVENUE GREW BY 5.1% IN FY17 AND BY 8.2% IN 4Q17,

* Q4 TOTAL VOLUMES 146 MILLION HLS VERSUS 147 MILLION HLS IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 NORTH AMERICA REVENUE USD 3.68 BILLION VERSUS USD 3.66 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* WHILE RECOGNIZING VOLATILITY IN SOME OF OUR KEY MARKETS, WE EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18‍​

* Q4 LATIN AMERICA WEST REVENUE USD 2.58 BILLION VERSUS USD 2.57 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 2.00 PER SHARE

* IN 2018 WE EXPECT TO DELIVER NET REVENUE PER HL GROWTH AHEAD OF INFLATION BASED ON PREMIUMIZATION AND REVENUE MANAGEMENT INITIATIVES, WHILE KEEPING COSTS BELOW INFLATION

* WE EXPECT A SOFTER 1Q18 AS A RESULT OF A TOUGH COMPARABLE AND THE PHASING OF SALES AND MARKETING INITIATIVES, BUT ARE CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR

* WE EXPECT THE AVERAGE NET DEBT COUPON IN FY18 TO BE AROUND 3.7%.

* Q4 NORMALIZED EBITDA USD 6.19 BILLION VERSUS USD 6.03 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* WE EXPECT THE NORMALIZED ETR IN FY18 TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 24% TO 26%

* EFFECTIVE TAX RATE GUIDANCE INCLUDES THE IMPACT OF THE US TAX REFORM

* WE EXPECT NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF BETWEEN 4.0 AND 4.5 BILLION USD IN FY18

* WE CONTINUE TO EXPECT DIVIDENDS TO BE A GROWING FLOW OVER TIME, ALTHOUGH GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM IS EXPECTED TO BE MODEST GIVEN THE IMPORTANCE OF DELEVERAGING

* THE COMBINATION WITH SAB HAS EXCEEDED OUR EXPECTATIONS

* Q4 ASIA PACIFIC REVENUE USD 1.73 BILLION VERSUS USD 1.62 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 NORMALIZED PROFIT GROUP SHARE USD 2.05 BILLION VERSUS USD 2.27 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* Q4 LATIN AMERICA NORTH REVENUE USD 3.13 BILLION VERSUS USD 3.02 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL

* WE MAINTAIN OUR 3.2 BILLION USD SYNERGY AND COST SAVINGS EXPECTATION ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS AS OF AUGUST 2016

Source text: bit.ly/2FbfRs5