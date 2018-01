Jan 25(Reuters) - Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co Ltd

* Says co plans to acquire approval for clinical trial and technique of a kind of monoclonal antibody injection from Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (seller), at the price of 50 million yuan

* Say co also needs to pay sales commissions to seller

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/m4pD9h

