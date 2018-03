March 6 (Reuters) - Anhui Anke Biotechnology Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oSkUUl Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)