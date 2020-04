BRIEF-Anhui Expressway Posts Qtrly Net Loss Attributable Rmb26.1 Million

April 28 (Reuters) - Anhui Expressway Co Ltd:

* ANHUI EXPRESSWAY CO LTD - QTRLY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE RMB26.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RMB289.0 MILLION

* ANHUI EXPRESSWAY CO LTD - Q1 REVENUE RMB272.4 MILLION VERSUS RMB749.9 MILLION

* ANHUI EXPRESSWAY CO LTD- IN Q1, COVID-19 HAD SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON PRODUCTION AND OPERATION ACTIVITIES OF GROUP

* ANHUI EXPRESSWAY CO LTD - EACH TOLL ROAD PROJECT OPERATED & INVESTED BY CO TO BE TOLL-FREE FROM 17 FEB TO END OF EPIDEMIC PREVENTION & CONTROL WORK