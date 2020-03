March 3 (Reuters) - Anhui Guofeng Plastic Industry Co Ltd :

* SAYS ONE EMPLOYEE FROM ITS ANHUI FACTORY IS INFECTED WITH CORONAVIRUS

* SAYS PRODUCTION HAS BEEN SUSPENDED IN THE FACTORY

* SAYS THOSE IN CLOSE CONTACT WITH THE INFECTED EMPLOYEE HAS BEEN TESTED NEGATIVE

* SAYS PRODUCTION HALT WILL HAVE CERTAIN IMPACT ON ITS PERFORMANCE