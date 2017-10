Oct 9 (Reuters) - Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd

* Says it expects 9-month net profit to fall about 80 percent versus net profit of 817.5 million yuan ($123.44 million) year ago

* Says it sold 41,397 vehicles in Sept, down 32.4 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2yznJkl; bit.ly/2y5QfHn

($1 = 6.6225 Chinese yuan renminbi)