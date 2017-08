Aug 4 (Reuters) - Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp Ltd

* Says it sold 31,609 automobiles in July, down 19.4 percent y/y

* Says it sold 306,286 automobiles in Jan-Jul, down 17.9 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2v4AwXC

