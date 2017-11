Nov 7(Reuters) - Anhui Kouzi Distillery Co Ltd

* Says co’s shareholder, GSCP Bouquet Holdings SRL, cut stake in the co to 1.1 percent (6.6 million shares) from 3.3 percent (19.8 million shares) on Nov. 3

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/JH7H2k

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)