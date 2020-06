June 23 (Reuters) - Anhui Sunhere Pharmaceutical Excipients Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT ON EXCIPIENT PRODUCTION PROJECT WORTH 600 MILLION YUAN ($84.96 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/3fREMzO Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0618 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)