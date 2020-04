April 14 (Reuters) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ANI ANNOUNCES UPCOMING DEPARTURE OF CEO

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS - ARTHUR S. PRZYBYL WILL DEPART AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON MAY 10, 2020

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS - BOARD HAS RETAINED A NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED EXECUTIVE SEARCH FIRM TO LEAD SEARCH FOR A NEW PRESIDENT & CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)