March 2 (Reuters) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF MEMANTINE HYDROCHLORIDE EXTENDED-RELEASE CAPSULES

* ANI PHARMA- GOT APPROVAL OF ANDA ROM U.S. FDA FOR MEMANTINE HYDROCHLORIDE EXTENDED-RELEASE CAPSULES 7 MG, 14 MG, 21 MG AND 28 MG