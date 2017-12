Dec 29 (Reuters) - Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS ACQUIRES FOUR NDAS FROM ASTRAZENECA FOR $46.5 MILLION

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ACQUISITIONS WERE FUNDED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND DEBT

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ADDITION OF ASSETS WILL BE MATERIAL TO REVENUE AND EBITDA IN 2018