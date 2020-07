July 6 (Reuters) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF FLUCONAZOLE TABLETS

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ACQUISITION OF FLUCONAZOLE TABLETS USP, 50MG, 100MG, 150MG, AND 200MG FROM A PRIVATE COMPANY FOR $3.0 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: