April 18 (Reuters) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES APPROVAL OF MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS INC - RECEIVED APPROVAL FROM U.S. FDA OF ITS ANDA FOR MORPHINE SULFATE ORAL SOLUTION 10MG/5ML, 20MG/5ML AND 100MG/5ML Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: