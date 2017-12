Dec 29 (Reuters) - Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS ENTERS FIVE-YEAR $125 MILLION SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY WITH CITIZENS BANK

* ANI PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS FACILITY ALSO INCLUDES A $50 MILLION SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WHICH REMAINS UN-DRAWN

* ANI PHARMA SAYS TERM LOAN ALSO USED TO REFINANCE EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS OF $25 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: