BRIEF-ANI Pharmaceuticals Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.40
November 2, 2017 / 1:12 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

BRIEF-ANI Pharmaceuticals Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.40

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc

* ANI Pharmaceuticals reports record third quarter and year-to-date 2017 results and narrows full year guidance

* Q3 adjusted Non-GAAP earnings per share $1.11

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.40

* Q3 revenue $48.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $48.1 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc sees ‍for full year 2017 net revenues $181 million to $183 million​

* ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc sees ‍for full year 2017 adjusted Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $3.83 to $4.00​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.99, revenue view $48.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.84, revenue view $182.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ANI intends to request a meeting with fda in Q4 of 2017 to present its regulatory filing plan​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

